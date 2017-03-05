PM faces pressure from MPs to guarantee rights of EU nationals in UK

Theresa May is facing renewed pressure by MPs to guarantee the rights of three million EU nationals living in the UK.

A cross-party Commons Exiting the EU Committee called on the prime minister to act unilaterally rather than wait for an assurance on the rights of British citizens in the EU.

Ministers have said that while settling the status of EU nationals will be a "priority" in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations they need to be able to secure the rights of UK nationals at the same time.

But the committee - whose members include key Leave campaigner Michael Gove - said it was "unconscionable" that people would have to wait up to two years for a decision.

Committee chairman Hilary Benn said they had been left under a "cloud of uncertainty" and did not want to be used as "bargaining chips" in the talks.

"EU citizens who have come to live and work here have contributed enormously to the economic and cultural life of the UK. They have worked hard, paid their taxes, integrated, raised families and put down roots," he said.

"Although the government has said it wants EU citizens to be able to remain, this has not offered sufficient reassurance that the rights and status that they have enjoyed will be guaranteed. It should now do so."