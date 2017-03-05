- ITV Report
PM faces pressure from MPs to guarantee rights of EU nationals in UK
Theresa May is facing renewed pressure by MPs to guarantee the rights of three million EU nationals living in the UK.
A cross-party Commons Exiting the EU Committee called on the prime minister to act unilaterally rather than wait for an assurance on the rights of British citizens in the EU.
Ministers have said that while settling the status of EU nationals will be a "priority" in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations they need to be able to secure the rights of UK nationals at the same time.
But the committee - whose members include key Leave campaigner Michael Gove - said it was "unconscionable" that people would have to wait up to two years for a decision.
Committee chairman Hilary Benn said they had been left under a "cloud of uncertainty" and did not want to be used as "bargaining chips" in the talks.
"EU citizens who have come to live and work here have contributed enormously to the economic and cultural life of the UK. They have worked hard, paid their taxes, integrated, raised families and put down roots," he said.
"Although the government has said it wants EU citizens to be able to remain, this has not offered sufficient reassurance that the rights and status that they have enjoyed will be guaranteed. It should now do so."
The committee's report piles the pressure on Mrs May after the House of Lords voted overwhelmingly in favour of an amendment to the government's Brexit Bill calling on for a guarantee of the continuing rights of EU citizens.
Ministers have made clear they intend to overturn the vote when the legislation - which authorises the start of the formal Article 50 withdrawal process - returns to the Commons later this month.
The committee also said the current system for EU citizens to apply for permanent residency in the UK - which requires the completion of an 85-page form and "copious" supporting evidence - was "not fit for purpose" and needed streamlining "as a matter of urgency".
And it warned against instituting "an abrupt reduction in the number of EU workers in the UK" in the immediate aftermath of Brexit, saying such a move "would cause disruption in a number of sectors".