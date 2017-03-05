Satirical cartoons by Gerald Scarfe set to go under the hammer

Duke of Cambridge leap-frogging the Prince of Wales by Gerald Scarfe. Credit: Sotheby's/PA Wire

Satirical cartoons by Gerald Scarfe, who is known for his no-holds barred approach, are set to go under the hammer at Sotheby's with some drawings expected to sell for up to £150,000. A total of 130 cartoons will be among the prized lot including an unpublished image of the Duke of Cambridge leap-frogging over his father the Prince of Wales, which has a £3,000 to £5,000 estimate.

This image of Sir Winston Churchill could fetch up to £150,000. Credit: Sotheby's/PA Wire

Sotheby's believe the most sought after image will be one of former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill, showing the elderly statesman's final appearance in the House of Commons in 1964. It has a £100,000 to £150,000 estimate. Scarfe had been commissioned by The Times to record the occasion, but his image was thought too controversial to publish. Less than six months later Sir Winston was dead and the image appeared on Private Eye's cover. Until recently, it has been on exhibition at Portcullis House, House of Commons.

'A Good Place To Hang Out' shows Boris Johnson loitering outside Downing Street. Credit: Sotheby's/PA Wire