Sunny spells in short supply this Sunday - the best at the top and tail end of the country.

Elsewhere, cloudy skies with overnight rain stalling across northern England, the north midlands and Wales with sleet and snow for higher ground.

South of this it'll be windy with strong gusts across the south-west and blustery downpours moving through quickly.

Northern Britain will be calmer and a little drier.

Lucy Verasamy Weather Presenter