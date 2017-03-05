Sunshine & showers

A chilly night with a patchy frost - nothing unusual for the time of year with misty low cloud and fog for northern spots such at the the Vale of York and parts of Scotland.

Windy, wet weather sweeping through the south-west and south Wales by dawn, before moving away to the near Continent. We're the left with a day of sunshine and scattered showers - the best of the clearer skies further west.

Temperatures where you'd expect for the time of year - a little chilly in the breeze, with the cloud but feeling milder from midweek onwards.

Lucy Verasamy Weather Presenter