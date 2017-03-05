Ukip donor Arron Banks calls MP Douglas Carswell a 'liar'

Douglas Carswell said he was being 'blamed' by the party for its failures Credit: ITV/Peston on Sunday

Major Ukip donor Arron Banks has hit out at the party's only MP, calling him a liar, after he denied that he was looking to defect to the Conservative Party. Douglas Carswell was initially accused by Banks of giving data from South Thanet to the Tories on Twitter.

Arron Banks @Arron_banks Follow At the ❤️ of the feud with Douglas is he downloaded Thanet south 6 times & gave it to the Tories to push poll. The… https://t.co/CqmEuMBkBL

Rebutting the claim on ITV's Peston on Sunday after he was directly asked about the accusation, he said it was "utter nonsense", saying he had been blamed for multiple things he hadn't done. He told Peston that since the referendum he'd been "walking on sunshine" because Leave won, and couldn't understand why other Ukip members and donors were "so cross".

"I'm not rejoining the Conservatives. I'm not really a Conservative. I like change, I want change," he explained. "The Conservative party is doing the right thing now, but they're only doing it because they're forced to, that's the trouble with the Conservative party." Asked if he would fight the next election as a Ukip candidate, he said "absolutely." Banks fired back on Twitter, accusing the MP of being a "liar".