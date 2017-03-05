- ITV Report
Zeebrugge families remember ferry disaster 30 years on with memorial service
- Video report by ITV News correspondent Geraint Vincent
Families affected by the Zeebrugge ferry disaster, which claimed 193 lives, have been reflecting on the tragedy on the eve of its 30th anniversary.
A service of remembrance was held at St Donaas Church in Zeebrugge in Belgium on Sunday, to honour the more than 150 passengers and nearly 40 crew on the British-flagged vessel, who drowned or died from the cold.
At about 6pm on March 6 1987, the Townsend Thoresen roll-on, roll-off ferry the Herald of Free Enterprise capsized as it set out for Dover in Kent.
Heroics by crew and passengers led to the majority of those on board surviving but the tragedy was the worst peacetime maritime disaster in British history.
In October 1987, an inquest jury returned verdicts of unlawful killing.
A manslaughter trial began at the Old Bailey in September 1990 involving eight defendants, including the ferry company and three former directors.
But the case collapsed a month later after the judge directed the jury to acquit them.
International ferry safety regulations were tightened after the disaster, but there were further changes when the ferry Estonia capsized in a severe storm in the north Baltic Sea in September 1994 with the loss of more than 900 lives.