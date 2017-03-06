Alain Juppe rules out French presidential bid

Former French prime minister Alain Juppe has said he will not be a replacement for Francois Fillon if he withdraws from the presidential race.

Despite voices in his Republicans party calling him to step in, Juppe said that "it's too late" for him.

It comes as Mr Fillion the former French prime minister has refused to withdraw from the race to become France's next president amid corruption allegations.

Mr Fillion has been summoned to appear before judicial magistrates on March 15 as part of an investigation into an alleged fake jobs scheme reportedly involving his Welsh wife.

It has been claimed that payments of more than one million euros in public money were made to his wife and two of their children over a number of years.

Fillon's image has been dented since the allegations broke and polls now suggest that far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist independent candidate Emmanuel Macron will come out on top in the first-round vote on April 23.