Alan Kurdi's aunt tells Trump: 'Refugees are not terrorists - they are fleeing terrorists'
The aunt of the drowned toddler who became the symbol of the refugee crisis has urged President Trump not to close America's borders to families fleeing suffering and slaughter.
Alan Kurdi, three, his five-year-old brother Galip and mother Rehana tragically drowned as they tried to flee war-torn Syria for Europe in 2015.
The harrowing image of Alan's lifeless body on the shores of a Turkish beach shocked the world and increased calls for leaders to offer help to those escaping violence and deprivation.
But President Trump has appeared unsympathetic to refugees' plight, halting immigration from several mainly Muslim countries as part of his pledges to "put America first" and keep out "radical Islamic terrorism".
His new revised order, signed on Monday, removes the indefinite ban on Syrian refugees but still seeks to curb the number allowed in to the United States.
"The refugees are not terrorists - they flee from terrorists," Tima Kurdi told ITV News, as she lambasted Mr Trump's attitude towards the world's most vulnerable.
Ms Kurdi said Mr Trump's "unacceptable" policy would heap misery on thousands of refugees dreaming of sanctuary in America.
She challenged the president to provide evidence on the number of terrorists who have posed as refugees to carry out atrocities.
Fighting back tears, Ms Kurdi said the controversy had stirred painful memories of what happened to her nephews and sister-in-law.
"Before that picture, my people, the Syrian people, were crying out to the world for help, but everyone was silent - we failed them."
It was not too late, she said, for Mr Trump to change his mind.
"We are all human beings and we should keep the door open to them," she said.
"Do it for my people, do it for the Syrian people who flee by force not by choice."
A reversal, however, appears unlikely.
His administration insists the ban is necessary "to eliminate vulnerabilities that radical Islamic terrorists can and will exploit for destructive ends".
Mr Trump's supporters, meanwhile, are delighted their president is keeping his word.