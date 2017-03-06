Alan Kurdi's aunt tells Trump: 'Refugees are not terrorists - they are fleeing terrorists'

The aunt of the drowned toddler who became the symbol of the refugee crisis has urged President Trump not to close America's borders to families fleeing suffering and slaughter.

Alan Kurdi, three, his five-year-old brother Galip and mother Rehana tragically drowned as they tried to flee war-torn Syria for Europe in 2015.

The harrowing image of Alan's lifeless body on the shores of a Turkish beach shocked the world and increased calls for leaders to offer help to those escaping violence and deprivation.

But President Trump has appeared unsympathetic to refugees' plight, halting immigration from several mainly Muslim countries as part of his pledges to "put America first" and keep out "radical Islamic terrorism".

His new revised order, signed on Monday, removes the indefinite ban on Syrian refugees but still seeks to curb the number allowed in to the United States.

"The refugees are not terrorists - they flee from terrorists," Tima Kurdi told ITV News, as she lambasted Mr Trump's attitude towards the world's most vulnerable.