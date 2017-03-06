Chrissy Teigen reveals battle with postnatal depression since birth of her daughter

Teigan said she struggled to come to terms with her depression. Credit: AP

Chrissy Teigen has revealed she had been struggling with post-natal depression since the birth of her daughter Luna last year. The model and presenter said she wanted to open up about her experiences to show that the condition "can happen to anybody". In an open letter to US Glamour, Teigen described how she had spent long periods shut in the dark and feeling unable to leave the house.

The star, who is married to singer John Legend, described her confusion as she tried to come to terms with her feelings of misery despite her joy at her "perfect" daughter. "I had everything I needed to be happy. And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy," she wrote in the article. "I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny. "But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn't control it. And that's part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I'm struggling. Sometimes I still do."

Teigen underwent IVF after she and her husband struggled to conceive, Credit: AP