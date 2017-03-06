Concern growing for 'vulnerable' missing girl, 12, last seen with man in Gloucester

Concern is growing for a missing, "vulnerable" 12-year-old girl who has not been seen since she met up with a man earlier on Monday evening.

Alishba Khan was last seen at around 7.30pm with a man in the Quays area of Gloucester.

The schoolgirl met the man after asking a number of people for cigarettes at the docks. The pair then left the area together and are seen on CCTV heading along Midland Road towards Falkner Street and the Tredworth area of the city.