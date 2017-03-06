- ITV Report
Concern growing for 'vulnerable' missing girl, 12, last seen with man in Gloucester
Concern is growing for a missing, "vulnerable" 12-year-old girl who has not been seen since she met up with a man earlier on Monday evening.
Alishba Khan was last seen at around 7.30pm with a man in the Quays area of Gloucester.
The schoolgirl met the man after asking a number of people for cigarettes at the docks. The pair then left the area together and are seen on CCTV heading along Midland Road towards Falkner Street and the Tredworth area of the city.
Alishba is described as Asian, 5ft 6ins tall, of stocky build, and with long hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a green parka jacket with fur in the hood, blue jeans, black ankle boots, and carrying a black handbag.
The man Alishba was seen with is described as white, about 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing Adidas black tracksuit bottoms, a black jacket, black baseball cap and a Nike rucksack. He was riding a white mountain bike with Concept written on the frame.
Gloucestershire Police said they are not treating Alishba's disappearance as an abduction, but said the motives of the man she left with are unclear and they are "very concerned".
They continued: "Alishba's age and other factors make her very vulnerable and she has only been in Gloucester for a week, so has no knowledge of the area."
Anyone who sees Alishba asked to call police on 999 quoting incident 513 of March 6.
Or alternatively, information can be given through the Missing People charity by calling 116 000.