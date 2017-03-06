Donald Trump supporters thrilled with president's new travel ban

President Trump's immigration policy may be causing uproar around America and consternation among its closest allies abroad, but in parts of the country that propelled him to the White House his supporters could not be happier.

Mr Trump's promise to put America first, secure the nation's borders and prevent terrorists entering the US was one of the key factors behind his election victory.

The small conservative town of Funkstown in Maryland is proof of how successful Mr Trump has been in exploiting the deep-rooted anxiety some Americans feel about terrorism from abroad.

Many here say the president has "finally said what we were all thinking but too afraid to say".

"How can you want somebody in your country when in their own country they are beheading people because they don't follow their religion?" said antiques shop owner Todd Swope.

"If you look at the September 11th, all our mass shootings, terrorist attacks - look at their nationality. Their ancestors are from these countries they are trying to ban. They are Muslim.

"We don't need this. We need to clean up America and make it safe again."