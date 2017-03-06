Donald Trump supporters thrilled with president's new travel ban
President Trump's immigration policy may be causing uproar around America and consternation among its closest allies abroad, but in parts of the country that propelled him to the White House his supporters could not be happier.
Mr Trump's promise to put America first, secure the nation's borders and prevent terrorists entering the US was one of the key factors behind his election victory.
The small conservative town of Funkstown in Maryland is proof of how successful Mr Trump has been in exploiting the deep-rooted anxiety some Americans feel about terrorism from abroad.
Many here say the president has "finally said what we were all thinking but too afraid to say".
"How can you want somebody in your country when in their own country they are beheading people because they don't follow their religion?" said antiques shop owner Todd Swope.
"If you look at the September 11th, all our mass shootings, terrorist attacks - look at their nationality. Their ancestors are from these countries they are trying to ban. They are Muslim.
"We don't need this. We need to clean up America and make it safe again."
Mr Trump's critics argue that the president's justification for banning travellers from several Muslim-majority countries is not supported by facts.
Since September 11th, not one American has been killed in the United States in a terrorist attack by an immigrant, or the son or daughter of an immigrant, from any of the countries affected.
Recent attacks have been carried out by Muslims born in the US.
But Mr Trump's supporters say America's immigration system has been too generous for too long, leaving it open to exploitation by violent extremists from so-called Islamic State.
"We have to protect our people first," says Amber Rowland, who works at a local bar.
She believes Mr Trump's predecessor Barack Obama put Americans at risk by welcoming refugees into the country.
"Look at Sweden. Sweden is allowing refugees in and they are in a holy war right now. Is that what we need here right now? Our military isn't strong enough for that right now. We have to build the country up again to be able to help anyone else."
Sweden is not in engulfed in a "holy war". Mr Trump has previously told his supporters that crime is increasing in Sweden because of the rising number of immigrants.
Mr Trump's robust argument for the order and the chaotic manner in which the first order was introduced has not pleased all his supporters, but the majority still believe it is necessary to introduce a more stringent vetting process.
"I know there's a lot of good people who need our help out there," Phillip Deischer, a military veteran, said.
"But I'm for slowing down the tide into this country until we've had time to come up with a way to better vet those people and to make sure the ones we are letting in need our help and don't mean us harm."
Asked whether Mr Trump's policy fundamentally compromises American values, Mr Deischer replied: "I don't think this is un-American at all - we've been defending our country since this country began and this is just another way to defend our country."