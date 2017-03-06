Donald Trump's new travel ban: Everything you need to know

Donald Trump is issuing a revised Muslim travel ban. Credit: AP

Donald Trump has signed a revised travel ban targeting Muslim-majority countries after his first order was struck down by judges. Here's everything you need to know about why the president is re-issuing a second version of the controversial order and what it means for travellers and migrants to the US.

Why is Donald Trump issuing a second order restricting migration?

The president's initial order halting all refugee admissions and temporarily banning visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries provoked was suspended by a US judge pending a fuller hearing over claims it was "illegal and unconstitutional". Among the details that caused the most alarm was the inclusion of green-card holders and others with visas who were suddenly turned away from the US. Mr Trump has now chosen to issue a new, slightly amended order that is less likely to be struck down again.

What are the difference between this order and the last one?

The terms of the order have been softened slightly and its scope narrowed in the hope that it will now be allowed to stand by judges. One of the countries initially targeted by the ban - Iraq - has also been removed.

Protesters at New York's JFK airport against the original travel ban. Credit: AP

Which countries does the order cover?

Nationals of six of the seven countries targeted by the initial order are still barred from entering the US under the new version. They are: Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. However, Iraq has been taken off the list of affected countries.

Why has Iraq been taken off the list?

Officials say they reconsidered due to the "close co-operation" between the US and Iraqi governments as they fight together against Isis. Authorities in Iraq had also offered to provide extra details on its citizens to allow US authorities to carry out vetting, it said.

Protesters against the so-called Muslim ban marching in the US. Credit: AP

What if a person would be barred but already has a visa or has already claimed asylum in the US?

They will be allowed to return to the US as normal under the terms of their visa. Those with green cards or multiple-entry visas will be able to come back, while people who have successfully claimed asylum will also be exempted. Refugees seeking to make first-time arrivals whose travel was already formally scheduled by officials will also be able to travel to the US and seek admission, officials said. They also said that applications could be considered on a "case-by-case basis" in exceptional circumstances.

What about dual nationals?

Dual nations of the six countries will be affected by the order. However, they can travel as usual on their second passport if it is not from one of the countries targeted by the ban.

Pro-trump protesters have said the order will make the US safer. Credit: AP

Why is the Donald Trump bringing in this order?

Mr Trump's administration says that the ban is needed to allow time to review current immigration laws and "prevent terrorist or criminal infiltration by foreign nationals" such as the so-called Islamic State. All six countries "present a recognized threat" due to their instability and the presence of terrorist fighters on their land, officials say.

Is there evidence that citizens of the targeted countries are a threat to the US?