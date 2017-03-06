- ITV Report
FA put forward key reforms to appease government
Football Association chairman Greg Clarke says his plan to change the national game for the better is a "once-in-a-generation opportunity".
The sport's governing body has received criticism in recent times for it's lack of modernisation but Clarke, who took over in September, feels he is the man to bring the organisation into the current century.
Last month the House of Commons passed a motion of "no confidence" in the FA following a debate, as MPs demanded reform.
If the organisation failed to change, it risked losing funding agency Sport England, leaving Clarke to persuade a number of warring parties within the sport to accept a more streamlined decision-making structure, greater gender and ethnic diversity and term limits.
Sports Minister Tracey Crouch threatened to withhold certain grants if the FA were unwilling to meet a new governance code.
Clarke has made a number of proposals, including a reduction in the size of the board from 12 to 10, with three of those positions reserved for women from 2018 and a cap of three three-year terms for board members.
Clarke was asked whether he thought the reforms would be enough to satisfy Crouch, but not look like they have been made under political pressure. Any appearance of political duresse would incur FIFA's wrath, as it believes sport must be independent of government.
The next stage in the process is an FA council meeting on March 21. The board will then meet a week later, before the council votes on the reforms on April 3. If those hurdles are cleared, the package will be put to all the game's shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 18.