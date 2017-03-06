FA put forward key reforms to appease government

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke says his plan to change the national game for the better is a "once-in-a-generation opportunity".

The sport's governing body has received criticism in recent times for it's lack of modernisation but Clarke, who took over in September, feels he is the man to bring the organisation into the current century.

Last month the House of Commons passed a motion of "no confidence" in the FA following a debate, as MPs demanded reform.

If the organisation failed to change, it risked losing funding agency Sport England, leaving Clarke to persuade a number of warring parties within the sport to accept a more streamlined decision-making structure, greater gender and ethnic diversity and term limits.