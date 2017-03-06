High heels dress codes can leave women with sports injuries, MPs hear

Being forced to wear high heels at work can leave women suffering physical damage more commonly associated with sports injuries, MPs have heard.

Such dress codes strike many women as "humiliating and demeaning" - and can also have serious health consequences, the debate in Parliament was told.

Labour MP Gill Furniss said her own daughter had suffered a metatarsal fracture - the same injury that threatened to put David Beckham out of the 2002 World Cup - as a result of being ordered to wear heels.