Iran's Mahmoud Ahmadinejad takes to Twitter despite ban imposed while he was president

Iran's former hardline president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has joined Twitter, despite having been largely responsible for having it banned while in power.

The former president announced his debut, tweeting a video posted on the account on Sunday.

"Follow me at @Ahmadinejad1956. That's me. Peace and love and best wishes," he says in the video, standing next to an Iranian flag.

Commentators online have pointed out there is a certain irony to the former leader's move as Twitter was banned in Iran following the popular protests over his re-election in 2009.