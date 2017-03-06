Jeremy Corbyn's tax return still poses some questions for Labour

It was under "pensions, annuities and state benefits".

Late last night, after several hours of searching, the Labour leader's office found what they had been looking for - the place on Jeremy Corbyn's tax return where he listed his income as opposition leader.

So why was it listed as a benefit and not as pay from employment (the government accounts record it as a salary)?

And why does the amount (£27,192) not match the amount the government accounts say they paid him (£30,587)?

And would any of this be troubling Mr Corbyn and his office if he hadn't made a mess of his tax return last year (when he was fined by HMRC for submitting it late)?

The Labour leader's office are gamely claiming they "welcome the scrutiny".

They have to; they would like other political leaders to publish their tax returns too.

But it was clear last night that the leader's office were not prepared for that scrutiny when it came.