Kenya arrests 379 over ranch invasions that led to killing of British army veteran

Kenyan officials have arrested 379 pastoralist herders in connection with a series of ranch invasions that led to the killing of a British land owner.

Army veteran Tristan Voorspuy was shot dead by armed intruders on his Sosian ranch in central Kenya.

The area has seen a number of violent attacks on large ranches by herders whose traditional grazing lands have been ravaged by drought.

Kenyan news outlets reported that Mr Voorspuy had gone to investigate a number of houses on his land that had been burned down when he ran into armed trespassers who attacked him.

His body was discovered on Sunday.

The South African-born safari company owner had served in the British Army for six years in the 1970s before moving to Kenya to start up his business.