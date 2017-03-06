'Leaked' Glastonbury line-up is 'fake news', says festival organiser

A leaked line-up for this year's Glastonbury Festival has been labelled as "fake news" by the event's organiser.

Emily Eavis, the daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis, rubbished the information that appeared on fan-run website Clashfinder over the weekend.

The website listed Craig David, Elbow, Alt-J, Jamiroquai and Stormzy as acts to appear at the festival, with Ed Sheeran headlining the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night.

It also named Diana Ross as appearing in the acclaimed "legends" slot on Sunday afternoon.