Man United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings charged with violent conduct

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have both been charged with alleged violent conduct following the Manchester United versus AFC Bournemouth game on Saturday [4 March 2017].

The players were involved in two separate incidents in or around the 44th minute which were not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video.

Furthermore, The FA has submitted a claim that the standard punishment that would otherwise apply for the misconduct committed by the Bournemouth defender is ‘clearly insufficient’.

Both players have until 6pm on Tuesday 7 March 2017 to reply to their charge.

Off the ball incidents which are not seen at the time by the match officials are referred to a panel of three former elite referees.

Each referee panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence. For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous.