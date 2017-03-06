Mayweather car gutted in arson attack in Birmingham

A car linked to boxer Floyd Mayweather was gutted during an arson attack in Birmingham on Sunday morning.

The "Money Team" vehicle, part of Mayweather's entourage for a UK tour, was set alight and damaged beyond repair.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage following the incident, which took place outside the Park Regis Hotel in Broad Street in the early hours of Sunday.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said no-one was injured in the fire.