Michael Skippen: The heroic head waiter who saved lives in Zeebrugge ferry disaster

Michael Skippen was the head waiter on the Herald Of Free Enterprise ferry.

He was the "funny guy" who "lit up a room". Head waiter Michael Skippen was just 30-years-old when the ferry he was working on capsized shortly after leaving the Belgian port of Zeebrugge. The former Canterbury Cathedral chorister was among the 193 people who died in the disaster, on 6 March 1987. But many of the 450 or so on board survived - and an unknown number thanks to the heroic efforts of Michael. Exactly 30 years on, his mother Judith Powell told ITV News it is a day which "feels like yesterday".

Describing the moment she watched news of the tragedy unfold on television, she said: "I watched everybody who came off the ferry. I saw people coming off and I was looking very closely because I was hoping to see Michael obviously, but I didn't. "We just sat and watched television well into the night to see if there was anything about Michael." Judith later found out through a "third party" that Michael had managed to get off the ferry, before going back and repeatedly diving into the water to save others. "In the end he dived in and he wasn't seen again," she said.

Michael repeatedly dived into the water as he tried to save others.

He was posthumously given the George Medal for bravery. His actions, though, were no surprise to his mother. "Knowing Michael, I would have expected nothing less and that was the sort of chap he was," said Judith. "If anyone was in trouble, Michael would always help, so no I wasn't surprised at all. "I don't know who he saved, I don't know how many people he saved, I really don't know."

A total of 193 people died in the Zeebrugge ferry disaster in 1987. Credit: PA

On each of the 30 years which have past since Michael's death, Judith attends the memorial service at Dover and throws flowers in the sea. She added: "To lose a child, believe me, is the worst experience I've ever had in my life. "His twin obviously feels the pain as much as I do. He was part of both of us." However "one shining light" for the family is Judith's granddaughter, who turns one today, the 30th anniversary of Britain's worst peacetime maritime disaster. "We just look at her and think, I just hope she's got some of Michael in her."