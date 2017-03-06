New 'counterfeit-proof' £1 coin goes on sale

Collectors editions of the new £1 coin are being sold from today ahead of the currency's release into general circulation.

Prices range from £10 for the uncirculated coin to £1,995 for the gold proof two-coin set.

The coin's design pictures the Welsh leek, the Scottish thistle, the Northern Irish shamrock and the English rose emerging from a royal coronet.

It was created by David Pearce, who was just 15 when it was chosen to feature on the coin.

The design beat more than 6,000 other entries submitted by the public to a competition in 2014.