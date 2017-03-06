Peugeot agrees deal with General Motors to buy Vauxhall

Concerns were raised about Vauxhall's 35,000-strong UK workforce - made up of staff across manufacturing plants in Ellesmere Port, Luton, and the supply chain - in the run up to the deal.

The £1.9 billion deal was announced ahead of a press conference in Paris on Monday and will see PSA become Europe's number two carmaker after Volkswagen.

Peugeot-owner PSA Group has agreed a deal with General Motors (GM) to buy Opel and Vauxhall.

PSA CEO Carlos Tavares has promised to keep existing GM commitments to workers.

Mr Tavares said: "We are proud to join forces with Opel/Vauxhall and are deeply committed to continuing to develop this great company and accelerating its turnaround."

"We are confident that the Opel/Vauxhall turnaround will significantly accelerate with our support, while respecting the commitments made by GM to the Opel/Vauxhall employees", he added.

Unite's general secretary, Len McCluskey, said thousands of Vauxhall workers at Ellesmere Port and Luton had endured a "nerve-racking" few weeks but reported that initial discussions with the PSA Group "have been relatively positive."

PSA are being joined by French bank BNP Paribas in the purchase of GM Financial's European operations through the formation of a 50%-50% joint venture and the deal is expected to be completed at the end of this year.