- ITV Report
Police set to supervise use of 'free heroin' in bid to tackle drug problems
A radical plan which will see police give heroin addicts free supplies of the drug to inject at specially designated "shooting galleries" is being launched in a bid to help users "back into recovery".
The proposed heroin-assisted treatment scheme would involve Durham constabulary buying diamorphine - pharmaceutical grade heroin - that they would provide at supervised facilities twice a day as part of an initiative to try and help addicts curb their addiction.
Ron Hogg, Durham’s police and crime commissioner, said it was about "being proactive and getting on the front foot" as evidence had showed the method was "very effective" at dealing with addiction.
He said: "There have been trials run in the UK, six year trials founded by Kings College London, which shows that this method is actually very effective at getting people back into recovery, reducing crime and indeed reducing their health conditions such as aids.
"It is really very positive that we're taking this step forward."
The proposals have come under fire from health campaigners including founder of addiction support charity DrugFAM Elizabeth Burton-Philips.
Burton-Philips, who lost a son to addiction, told Good Morning Britain (GMB) the plan was "extremely controversial" and could be seen as "enabling addicts to continue in their addiction."
She said: "Addicts will see this I think as an opportunity to get free heroin but not necessarily recovery. What's really important is that there's a recovery programme in place not just giving them heroin to use twice a day."
Hogg reacted to concerns by saying the scheme was an early intervention step that was "a way of treating the disease" and "a way of actually helping people to recover".
He told GMB: "We can actually legally assist individuals in this way back to recovery and this is the point that people are missing - its part of a treatment plan to allow them to recover and to stop their criminality and the evidence supports what we're doing.
"There is a wider treatment programme there, we have an active recovery community who are there to support the individuals. It's not just a matter of the individual turning up getting heroin twice a day and off they go - we have a structured wraparound system to help."