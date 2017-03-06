Police set to supervise use of 'free heroin' in bid to tackle drug problems

A radical plan which will see police give heroin addicts free supplies of the drug to inject at specially designated "shooting galleries" is being launched in a bid to help users "back into recovery".

The proposed heroin-assisted treatment scheme would involve Durham constabulary buying diamorphine - pharmaceutical grade heroin - that they would provide at supervised facilities twice a day as part of an initiative to try and help addicts curb their addiction.

Ron Hogg, Durham’s police and crime commissioner, said it was about "being proactive and getting on the front foot" as evidence had showed the method was "very effective" at dealing with addiction.

He said: "There have been trials run in the UK, six year trials founded by Kings College London, which shows that this method is actually very effective at getting people back into recovery, reducing crime and indeed reducing their health conditions such as aids.

"It is really very positive that we're taking this step forward."