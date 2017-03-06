The Royal Rota: Making the move from politics to royal reporting

Chris Ship is getting to grips with the new world of Royal reporting. Credit: AP Images

Finishing my political duties last month was a little like falling out of a tornado. For a journalist, the political beat is always a busy one: never does a day pass without a story, never did stories pass without twist, rarely did events end up where you thought they would. The tornado continues to whirl as Brexit, May, Corbyn, Ukip, the Budget all spin around in a gust of chaotic air. But I'm no longer in it.

In his previous life as ITV News' Deputy Political Editor. Credit: ITV News

So I stood back and surveyed my new stage when I arrived at work last week. A royal stage in which the principal players rarely speak. An auditorium where the maximum distance is kept between the leading figures and their audience. And a theatre in which the support staff are always shining the most positive lights on the actors. So this is going to be a different kind of journalism.

I've spent my first week forming my own opinions of this 21st Century Royal Family. They are privileged, of course. Wealthy, undoubtedly. But do they actually do any good?

Kate receives the regulation posy from one young girl. Credit: Anwar Hussein/EMPICS Entertainment

First stop for me was a home for families of sick children. Stepping out of the car on a sunny Tuesday morning was one Duchess of Cambridge. Who could argue that a home which provides accommodation free of charge to families who have children in hospital with serious illnesses is not a thoroughly good thing? Ronald McDonald House (it has links to the restaurant chain of the same name) has 59 bedrooms and parents can stay here for as long as they need to.

The Duchess of Cambridge meets baby Mia during her visit. Credit: Jeremy Selwyn/Pool Photo via AP

Kate got the regulation posy (from the sister of boy who has severe epilepsy), she met families (a couple from Gibraltar who has been here since the summer as their little girl has kidney failure) and she was pictured with a tiny baby (born in Glasgow in November with only half a heart). There can be no doubt her visit meant a lot to those who are going through a really tough time. It meant a lot to the charity which spent £13 million building this home. But within an hour, the Duchess was gone. And the photographers had left their discarded coffee cups in the garden (there are always discarded coffee cups after the press pack rushes off to file words and pictures).

The Duke of Cambridge arrives in Abergavenny on St David's Day. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images

The next day, a windy Wales. We're on the edge of the Brecon Beacons in Abergavenny waiting for Prince William to arrive at a school. It's St David's Day. There are Welsh flags, children dressed as daffodils, red rugby tops aplenty. The Duke is here because he's formally launching an award which will take his name: the Prince William Award. Perhaps one day - in 60 years’ time - this award could be as big as the one which takes his grandfather's name: the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

A blindfolded Prince William attempts to put up a tent with a little help. Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images

So William helped the school children carry a fake "bomb" and put up a tent wearing a blindfold - as if it were the middle of the night. This award has great potential. It builds confidence and self-belief in those from age six and employs former military personnel as the mentors. And again, I'm left thinking: how do you argue that this is anything other than a thoroughly good thing? But once more, after 90 minutes, the Duke had gone and everyone starts clearing up and telling each other what a great visit it was.

This epic image was projected onto Buckingham Palace for the Anglo-Indian reception. Credit: AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Meanwhile last week, the Queen hosted a reception to mark the start of a year of Anglo-Indian culture and there was yet another investiture of honours at Buckingham Palace. Again, what's not to like? Both visits are good examples of what is now the bread and butter of today's Royal Family: using their status, their access and their powers of persuasion to encourage voluntary service and support charities. It's what they give back in return for the £40 million of funding the Royal Family receives each year. But as much as they try to remain apolitical - they don’t always manage it.

Are William and Kate the new Brexit ambassadors? Credit: PA Images

Last week ended with the Duke and Duchess in the news for their choice of countries for the 2017 tours. Kensington Palace announced that William and Kate will travel to Germany and Poland in July - just weeks after an official visit to France. All three, you'll note, EU countries. And just weeks after we expect Theresa May to trigger Article 50 and then start arguing over the UK's divorce from the EU. Overseas tours are always carried out in collaboration with the Foreign Office and they usually reflect government priorities. There is no bigger government priority right now than Brexit.

Brexit is still a big issue when reporting on the Royal Family. Credit: Tim Ireland/PA Images

And stand by for an announcement this week that another senior royal will be travelling to some EU countries next month. So we can add to their charity work, their support of voluntary service and their awarding of honours, a new role: the soft power behind British diplomacy. The Palaces would not approve of them being called "Brexit ambassadors" but they are, as one diplomat put it to me, "leaning into Europe" at a time when the UK is withdrawing from the EU.

Chris Ship has moved from the world of political reporting to the royal rota. Credit: ITV News