Twins sisters aged 97 die after falling in freezing cold

A pair of 97-year-old twin sisters are thought to have frozen to death after they fell over in the driveway in freezing conditions.

Jean Young Haley is believed to have tripped over in icy weather just outside her home in Barrington, Rhode Island, along with her twin Martha Young Williams as they returned from an evening out.

The pair were only spotted the following morning by a neighbour after a night in which temperature dropped to -11 degrees.

Police said the "tragic" incident is thought to have been an accident.