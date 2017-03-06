UK's first black female Lord Lieutenant makes history

Peaches Golding has made history as the UK's first black woman to hold the role of Lord Lieutenant.

The businesswoman will act as the Queen's representative in her home county of Bristol.

It's a particularly symbolic appointment as much of the city's past wealth came from the international slave trade.

And Ms Golding, who was born and raised in the US south under segregation, has a long family history in civil rights campaigning.

Her father, D-Day veteran Charles Howser was an early defender of black rights who took on a bus company after they tried to force him to sit at the back in South Carolina.