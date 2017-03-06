Union 'right to be worried' about Vauxhall plants futures

Unions are "right to be worried" about the future of Vauxhall's UK car manufacturing plants, according to the former president of General Motors (GM) Europe.

Nick Reilly, who spent 37 years at GM - the parent company of Vauxhall and Opel, gave weight to the concerns voiced by worker's union Unite's following the sale of Vauxhall today.

He told ITV News Business Editor that any "commitment to the current model" made by buyer Peugeot's "is no commitment at all".