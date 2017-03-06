Royals ramp up European trips starting with Six Nations game in Paris

William and Kate are to attend the Six Nations Rugby match between Wales and France at the end of their short tour to Paris next week.

The royal couple are embarking on a two day visit across the English Channel as the government deploys them as diplomatic “soft power” at about the same time as Theresa May triggers the UK’s divorce from the EU.

Kensington Palace has issued more details of the Duke and Duchess’ trip.

The Cambridges also plan to meet those involved in the terrorist attacks at the Bataclan Theatre in Paris as well as the lorry attack in Nice on Bastille Day last year.

They will also be the guests of honour at a reception at the British Embassy called “les Voisins” (“cousins” in English) which celebrates the cultural ties between the UK and France.

It’s all happening at a very sensitive time on the political stage.

The Prime Minister will formally trigger Article 50 around that time – which will set in motion the two-year negotiation process with Brussels.