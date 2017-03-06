Zeebrugge survivor says the wounds from that day 'will always remain'

A survivor of the Zeebrugge Ferry Disaster, who was just 16 when she escaped the wreckage of the sinking ship, says it may have been 30 years since the tragedy but for her and those who lived through it "the wounds will always remain". Speaking on the anniversary of the disaster which claimed 193 lives, Gillian Lashbrooke told ITV News: "You never forget. The wounds are always there, the scars heal but the wounds always remain."

The Zeebrugge ferry disaster, on March 6 1987, claimed 193 lives Credit: PA

For Gillian it has been three decades of heartache after losing three family members when the Herald of Free Enterprise capsized off the coast of Belgium on March 6 1987. She survived by jumping into the sea and swimming away from the boat before returning to the capsized vessel and hooking her skirt onto some debris until she heard rescue vessels. Gillian and her stepbrothers were lucky to survive the disaster but her mother, stepfather, and uncle who they were also travelling with all lost their lives when the boat capsized.

Gillian's Mum Eileen and stepdad Keith both died in the Zeebrugge Ferry Disaster Credit: Family handout

Describing the moment she realised the vessel was sinking, Gillian said: "I was outside on the ferry at the time and I was holding on to the white railings looking over at the docks and out at sea and I looked down and I could see the boat actually going down into the water. I thought no this can't possibly be happening. "You kind of think it's a dream or your imagining it but no that wasn't the case it was actually going down into the water and then all of a sudden there was a bang and the boat listed."