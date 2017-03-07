BMW warns free trade deals will be hard as British car industry isn't British enough

Some things in the car industry don't change. The combination of dry-ice, thumping music and scantily-clad women is still considered the best way of presenting a new model to the public. But much is in flux: cars are getting clever, the future is electric and Brexit is happening. The big names of the British car industry are all foreign owned and they are all here in Switzerland - outside the EU in Schengen country - to launch hawk their wares and ponder what happens when article 50 is triggered. Car executives are happy to loudly proclaim their desire for ongoing, unfettered access to the Single Market but tend to shuffle awkwardly and mumble vaguely when you ask them what will happen if Britain doesn't get it.

Ian Robertson - a British born, board member of BMW - is one of the industry's plainer speakers. Today he repeated his appeal for free trade with the EU but also warned that the government would find it difficult cutting free trade deals elsewhere in the world as the cars that we assemble in Britain aren't British enough. "This is a very important point," he told me "and it's not getting enough attention". Although 1.7 million cars rolled off production lines in Britain last year, they weren't "made in Britain" in the truest sense. Only 40% of the car parts were sourced in the UK - the rest were imported. From the outside looking in this seems a slightly odd way to build a car, but supply chains have evolved to stretch across countries because Britain has been part of the single market. A market we now appear to be leaving.

