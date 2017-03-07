British backpacker 'raped and held captive' for two months in Australian Outback

A British backpacker was allegedly held captive and repeatedly raped in the Australian Outback before being rescued by police who pulled over the car she was driving during a routine stop and found a man hiding in the back.

The 22-year-old woman was allegedly choked and assaulted while held against her will in an ordeal lasting two months.

Queensland state police noticed the woman had facial injuries and appeared distressed when they pulled over her four-wheel drive during a routine traffic stop in the rural town of Mitchell on Sunday.

After the women stopped the car, officers found a 22-year-old man hiding in a storage alcove in the back of the vehicle.

Police said the two had met three months earlier in the north-east city of Cairns, where the man lived.

However, starting in January, police said the man began subjecting the woman to a series of violent assaults.

Police spokesperson CJ Roberts continued that the attacks occurred at various locations as the pair travelled 870 miles between Cairns and the outback town of Roma.

The man was charged with four counts of rape, eight counts of assault, four counts of strangulation, two counts of deprivation of liberty, two counts of wilfull damage, one count of possessing dangerous drugs, one count of possessing drug utensils and one count of obstructing police.

The woman was treated for facial fractures, and cuts and bruising to her body. Police do not know how long she has been in the country for.