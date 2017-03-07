Coroner rules George Michael died of natural causes

Pop superstar George Michael died of natural causes, a coroner has ruled after the first post-mortem examination proved inconclusive.

Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, put the official cause down to a "dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver".

The former Wham! star, 53, was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.

"Inquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received," said Mr Salter in a statement.

"As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries.

"No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy."