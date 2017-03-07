Eastern parts stealing today's sunshine

We see an east/west split in our weather today. Eastern parts staying dry and bright for much of the day, although the sunshine turning increasingly hazy as cloud builds. In contrast, rain will continue to spread into western parts.

Through this evening the rain (heavy for a time) sweeps east with some hills snow in the north. The rain lingers across the southern half of the UK by dawn but clears the north. Showers and gales develop into the far NW of Scotland.