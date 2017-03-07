Former football coach Barry Bennell charged with eight new sexual abuse counts

Former football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with eight further counts of non-recent child sexual abuse.

The alleged incidents relate to two different victims between 1980 and 1987.

Ex-Crewe Alexandra staff member Bennell, 63, was formally charged by Cheshire Police on Tuesday.

He faces three counts of indecent assault - one on a boy under 16 and two on a boy under 14 - as well as four other charges.

Bennell will appear at South Cheshire Magistrates’ Court on March 13.