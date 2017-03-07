German police hunt for man who 'bragged about killing young boy'

German police are hunting for a man who allegedly killed his nine-year-old neighbour and then boasted about the murder online.

The boy's body was found on Monday in the basement of a house in Herne after authorities received a tip-off from a member of the public about a potential murder.

The suspect, 19-year-old Marcel Hesse, is wanted by police as images surfaced on the so-called darknet of him reportedly bragging about the killing.

Police have not detailed exactly what the images showed.

Hesse is being sought by police, and they have warned the public not to approach him as he could be armed and dangerous.

He was described as thin and of average height, with short blond hair and glasses. He was last wearing clothes with a camouflage pattern.