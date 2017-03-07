Home owners failing to take a second step up the ladder

Growing numbers of home owners across the region who are planning to take their second step on the property ladder think it is getting harder to make the jump, a report has found.

Despite typically sitting on more than £100,000 of equity, nearly two-fifths (39%) of 'second steppers' surveyed believe it will be more difficult to sell their home this year compared with 12 months ago, this is an increase compared with 18% of second steppers who felt this way when a similar survey took place in 2015.

Second steppers are often couples and young families moving on from their first-time buyer flats to get more space and a garden.