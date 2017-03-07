Iraqi security forces take back control of Mosul's main government building

Iraqi security forces have taken control of Mosul's main government building, so-called Islamic State's last major city stronghold in the country.

An Iraqi spokesperson said a Rapid Response team stormed the Nineveh governorate building and the surrounding government complex in an overnight operation.

"They killed tens of Daesh," Lieutenant Colonel Abdel Amir al-Mohammadawi, a spokesman for the elite interior ministry unit, said.

Recapturing the site would help Iraqi forces attack the militants in the nearby old city centre and mark a symbolic step towards restoring state authority over Mosul, even though the buildings are destroyed and not being used by so-called Islamic State.