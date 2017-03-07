Lord Heseltine sacked as adviser to government 'over Brexit rebellion'

Lord Heseltine has been sacked as a government adviser after backing an amendment to Theresa May's Brexit Bill.

The former Conservative Cabinet minister voted in favour of amending the legislation which was debated in the House of Lords on Tuesday.

Tory grandee Lord Heseltine told the House that the UK was facing "the most momentous peacetime decision of our time" and demanded a "meaningful" vote on the final Brexit deal.

On Tuesday, peers voted 366 to 268 in favour of amending the Bill to give Parliament an opportunity to reject Mrs May's final negotiated deal with the European Union - potentially delaying Britain's departure from the bloc.

Just hours later Lord Heseltine revealed he had been sacked from his role as a government adviser.