Man arrested over Corrie McKeague disappearance released without charge

A man arrested by police in connection with the disappearance of Corrie McKeague has been released without charge.

Last week Suffolk Police detained a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to the missing RAF serviceman.

Mr McKeague, 23, from Fife, has been missing since September 24 last year when he vanished during a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds.

On Tuesday, officers revealed that the man arrested had been questioned over information provided to the investigation about landfill waste.

Police had been suspicious about the weight of the waste disclosed by the individual.