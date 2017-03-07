- ITV Report
Man arrested over Corrie McKeague disappearance released without charge
A man arrested by police in connection with the disappearance of Corrie McKeague has been released without charge.
Last week Suffolk Police detained a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to the missing RAF serviceman.
Mr McKeague, 23, from Fife, has been missing since September 24 last year when he vanished during a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds.
On Tuesday, officers revealed that the man arrested had been questioned over information provided to the investigation about landfill waste.
Police had been suspicious about the weight of the waste disclosed by the individual.
“The investigation has identified that the company who provided the data usually charge per collection, not per weight of load collected, and it appears that it was genuinely believed by the company that the data provided was correct," a Suffolk Police statement said.
"There was no intention to mislead the investigation, however our discovery, through persisting with this through our enquiries and evidence gathering, now puts a new emphasis on the search."
That landfill site in question is set to be searched by police.
“Corrie’s family have been made aware of this new information and we continue to liaise with them as we move forward," the statement added.
- For more information on the search for Corrie McKeague, visit the Suffolk Police website and the findcorrie website