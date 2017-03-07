Man arrested over rape of mother bundled into car

A man has been arrested after a woman and her toddler were allegedly bundled into a car before she was raped.

The 31-year-old local man is being held on suspicion of rape after the reported attack in Redcar, North Yorkshire, on Friday, Cleveland Police said.

There were two men in the dark-coloured saloon car and the victim said she was raped by both of them.

The alleged victim said the ordeal lasted up to seven hours after she was forced into the vehicle between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Matt Murphy-King said on Friday: "Thankfully, incidents of this nature are rare and this is an isolated incident.

"There are a team of detectives working on this investigation and we have increased patrols in the local area.

"Redcar seafront is a busy area and, as a precaution, I would encourage anyone in the local area to be extra vigilant."

Police said inquiries were ongoing.