Man found dead in same car park as suitcase murder

A man has been found dead in the stairwell of a car park where the body of a murdered teenage girl was discovered in a suitcase.

Police officers were called to Vale Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, shortly after 4am on Tuesday after firefighters discovered the man's body "lying on the ground" in the Torrington car park.

The car park is currently closed for investigation.

The body of 17-year-old Terry Edmonds was found underneath a ramp in the same car park in 2006.

Her body was discovered hidden in a suitcase 12 days after she was sexually assaulted and strangled by 23-year-old homeless man Philip Bell.

Bell was convicted of murder in 2009 and jailed for 28 years.