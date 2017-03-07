- ITV Report
Microsoft services including Hotmail and XBox Live reportedly down
Microsoft's consumer services appear to be down, according to people trying to log in to their accounts.
Users took to Twitter to complain about not being able to log in to their email accounts at Hotmail and Outlook.
A map on DownDetector, where users can log they have problems using the service, showed that many of the complaints were coming from the UK.
Outlook and Hotmail aren't the only services affected by the outage; many people on Twitter also complained of not being able to access their XBox Live accounts.
Microsoft has yet to publicly comment on whether there is an outage, and ITV News have contacted them for more information.