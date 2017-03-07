Two fighting for their lives after car hits group outside hospital

Two people are fighting for their lives after being knocked down outside a hospital.

A driver is his 80s is believed to have ploughed into a group of pedestrians outside the Withington Hospital, Manchester on Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed two women had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The pair were transferred to Wythenshawe Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary following the incident at approximately 2pm.

A GMP spokesperson said: "Shortly after 2.05pm officers were called to reports of a serious collision between a car and a number of pedestrians on a car park at Withington Hospital.

"Two women have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Officers said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.