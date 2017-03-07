Rain clears east overnight

A band of rain will extend from west to east tonight, with some hills snow in the north.

This rain lingers across the southern half of the UK by dawn but clears the north.

Showers and gales develop into the far NW of Scotland.

Wednesday sees a north/south split across the UK. Southern parts will be mild and cloudy with outbreaks of rain at times. Further north it will be mostly dry and bright, with the exception of showers and windy conditions across Scotland through the day.

ITV Weather Presenter Manali Lukha with the latest forecast: