Surrey Council leader's 'deal' with Government revealed

David Hodge, the leader of Surrey County Council, has told me that a "gentleman's agreement" he disclosed to colleagues refers to funding for social care in the Budget - and there is no special deal for Surrey.

Surrey Council had been moving to hold a referendum on raising council tax to 15% to fund adult social care when someone persuaded them to change their minds.

Theresa May has repeatedly denied Surrey Council was given what Labour branded a "sweetheart deal".

This evening it was revealed that in February Mr Hodge had privately told fellow councillors about a discussion he'd had sitting in a ministerial car in Downing Street with Communities Secretary Sajid Javid.

Mr Javid then went straight in to speak to the Chancellor.

Mr Hodge said: "We listened carefully to the information that was being relayed back to us from government ... There may come a time that if what I call gentleman’s agreements, that the Conservative party often does are not honoured, we will have to revisit this in nine months or a year’s time."