THAAD: China warns US as plans for controversial missile defence system in South Korea accelerate

China has warned it will take "necessary measures" after the US accelerated plans to set up a missile defence system in South Korea.

American missile launchers and other equipment needed to build the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system arrived in South Korea on Tuesday, a day after North Korea continued its recent tests by firing four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan.

The THAAD system, which is due to be housed on a former golf course by the end of the year, can intercept and destroy short and medium range ballistic missiles during the last part of their flights.