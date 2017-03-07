Theresa May suffers second defeat on Brexit Bill in House of Lords

The Government has suffered its second defeat on its Brexit Bill as the Lords backed a move to provide a "meaningful" vote on the final deal.

Peers approved an amendment to the Bill by 366 to 268, which would give Parliament a crucial say on Britain's final deal - negotiated by Theresa May - with the European Union.

The amendment to the Bill was supported with Labour, Liberal Democrat and some Tory backing.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said the vote "directly challenged the referendum result".

He added that, if also passed by the House of Commons, the amendment could be used by Parliament to rule that Britain would not leave the EU.

Brexit Secretary David Davis was quick to describe the vote as "disappointing", adding that the Government intended to overturn the result.