TOWIE's Billie Faiers gives birth to baby boy
TOWIE's Billie Faiers has given birth to a baby boy.
The reality TV star revealed the good news by posting an Instagram snap of fiance Greg Shepherd carrying the newborn in a car seat.
She captioned it with the words: "Welcome to the world our beautiful baby boy.
"We love you more than words can describe, you are truly perfect in every way."
It is the 27-year-old's second child with Greg, who she has been engaged to since 2014.
The couple already have three-year-old daughter Nelly Elizabeth.
In 2015 Faiers was named Celebrity Mum of the Year.
