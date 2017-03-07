Turtle undergoes operation after eating over 900 coins

Surgeons in Bangkok had to remove 915 coins from the stomach of a turtle after tourists threw money on the turtle hoping for good luck and a long life.

The 25-year-old green sea turtle, named "Bank", lives in the eastern Thailand seaside town of Sri Racha and was brought to veterinarians after she was found by the navy.

A 3D scan revealed the pile of cash in her stomach - along with two fish hooks she had inadvertently consumed.