- ITV Report
Turtle undergoes operation after eating over 900 coins
Surgeons in Bangkok had to remove 915 coins from the stomach of a turtle after tourists threw money on the turtle hoping for good luck and a long life.
The 25-year-old green sea turtle, named "Bank", lives in the eastern Thailand seaside town of Sri Racha and was brought to veterinarians after she was found by the navy.
A 3D scan revealed the pile of cash in her stomach - along with two fish hooks she had inadvertently consumed.
The coins formed a heavy metal ball in her stomach weighing 5 kilograms and cracking her ventral shell - which caused a life-threatening infection.
Throwing coins into a fountain is meant to bring good luck, and in Thailand many believe that tossing coins on turtles will bring longevity.
Green sea turtles are listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and have a lifespan of around 80 years.
Pasakorn Briksawan, a member of the team that performed the surgery, said: "The result is satisfactory. Now it's up to Bank how much she can recover."
Bank will be on a strict liquid diet for the next fortnight to help her recover.